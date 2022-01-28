Aleida Núñez shows off her Gucci bag, a gift from her boyfriend Bubba

Aleida Núñez boasts an outfit with the gift that Bubba gave her | Instagram

With a nice gesture, the beautiful actress Aleida Núñez showed off the gift that her boyfriend Bubba Saulsbury gave him on his birthday, which he complemented with a beautiful red outfit.

On Monday, January 24, the beautiful actress and model turned years old, she celebrated in a pleasant party of which she shared a little in her Instagram stories, as well as in her feed, there is no doubt that Aleida Nunez had an unforgettable party.

This beauty was born in Lagos de Moreno in Jalisco, Mexico, a few months ago she began a relationship with oil millionaire Bubba Saulsbury, surprising the entire country, many would like to have the luck of this flirtatious actress.

Taking advantage of this important date for her, her boyfriend decided to pamper her with 2 thousand red roses in addition to an extra gift that she herself is showing off in her new publication on Instagram.

In short, the color red for Aleida Núñez could always be perfect with her outfits | instagram aleidanunez



Aleida received a beautiful gucci bag the design is called the GG Marmont Small shoulder bag with a price of $47,900 Mexican pesos, it is made of 100% microfiber on the lining and on the outside it has 100% leather and metal.

In her description she thanked her boyfriend, although she did not label him and did not put her full name, she simply wrote “Thanks for my gift B…” in addition to accompanying her text with an emoji of a bag.

As you can see, the model was posing in an armchair almost in a kneeling position, she was wearing a beautiful and short dress in a slightly darker red color, as well as black sneakers that matched her beautiful bag.

You are a charming, beautiful, precious, beautiful, beautiful woman”, “More than a beautiful lady as always, kisses”, commented her fans.

It was in her stories where Aleida Núñez shared the exact moment, through a video, when she was opening her gift, although she did not share the images for a long time, she was surely quite excited by the detail.

Love between Aleida Núñez and Bubba Saulsbury

The couple has been dating for just over four months, they traveled together to Dubai and part of the Middle East, although the actress shared little about her boyfriend, it was he who decided to surprise the world with the images of both.

In his private Instagram account, he shared several photos of his trip with this beautiful woman, the same content was leaked and now everyone knows them.

The actress speaks very little about her private life, she always stays on the sidelines, but this time it was her boyfriend who decided to show her off to the world, now little by little Aleida Nunez has been sharing his name in her posts and including him a little more