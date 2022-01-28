Alexa Dellanos looks from the mirror in a mini beach outfit | INSTAGRAM

Apparently at the launch of the brand of the american model, Alexa Dellanos, will have a launch this February 2, 2022, this thanks to a date that she placed in one of her most recent publications in Instagram.

It is an entertainment piece in which we could see three images, the first of them the influencer posing while wearing a pretty pink beach suit, while she was holding her cell phone, it was captured in front of a mirror.

For the second of the images we can see a design of letters with the name “Lexi Doll”, this draft what the popular girl has been preparing for quite some time now.

But his admirers agree that he did not get the best of all for the third image, because it is not just a photograph sign of a attractive video in which he does not stop showing off the impressive silhouette that has made progress with a lot of effort.

The discipline and care that she has been putting into keeping her silhouette as incredible as possible is really noticeable, with the most marked curves and of course healthy, although many consider that this could not be done without the help of a surgeon.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALEXA’S FLIRTY PHOTOS

Alexa Dellanos gladly shares her sessions.



Let us remember that through the months of last year we could see how Alexa was absent from her official profile for a while, nobody knew what was happening but many imagined that it could be the result of so many negative comments she received

However, the young woman continues to strive to raise her career to the top, contact the best brands and work with them, but the main thing is to start her own company and continue doing what she loves so much, which is modeling in front of the cameras.

Continue enjoying Alexa Dellanos and her new photos in the executive version, we will surely continue to appreciate this new stage on her part and of course also the photo sessions to which her fans are accustomed.