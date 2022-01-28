Alexis Gutiérrez is already registered with CD Tapatío

As the title of the song says Luis Miguel“Under the table”. This is how the arrival of Alexis Gutierrez to the CD Tapatio for this one Closure 2022. The Mexican midfielder is already registered as an Atletico player on the official website of the MX League but from the club they still haven’t made it official.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

It is surprising that neither the accounts of Chivas or CD Tapatío have made mention of the arrival of the 21-year-old soccer player. From Cruz Azul they have also ignored the departure of the young player and there was no farewell message or thank you, something common in players who leave the cement box.

However, on the official page of the competition Gutiérrez is already seen as one more element of the Flock subsidiary in the MX Expansion League. In this way, those led by Richard Chain add one more reinforcement after the signing this same campaign of Paolo Yrizarwho already highlighted the past date.

Will he play with Chivas?

Alexis is 21 years old on his identity document and could play with Chivas in this Closure 2022. If Michel Leano requires it, the Guanajuato native would provide a good pass, location and control of the game in an area of ​​the field in which the rojiblancos have had difficulties in the past.

According to the record in Liga MX, Alexis will wear number 58 in this new stage of his career. And it is that with Cruz Azul it did not go well at all since his arrival at La Maquina: in the opening 2021 previous barely played 72 ‘minutes; but it was worse in the Guardians 2021where he was only 4 minutes on the pitch.