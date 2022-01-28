Alfredo Adame: The family that attacked him would be extortionists known as montachoques | News from Mexico

CITY OF MEXICO.-Alfredo Adame was caught in a fight with some people and the incident has become viral on social networks.

Today it has been revealed that the family that attacked him it could be from the extortionists known as montachoques.

How do bumper lifts operate?

These criminal groups study their victim before taking action.

They perform the simulation of an accidentthey can brake unexpectedly and even moderately hit the vehicle so that the driver stops and exit your unit to view the damage.

When leaving the vehicle, the person who caused the accident can propose to reach a monetary agreement, first, in a “friendly” way, but if the other person does not agree, then he can be the victim of threats and even beatings.

The recommendations in case of being a victim of some “coupling” are:

Pull over and not block the path of traffic

Keep calm and do not get out of the vehicle

Call your insurance and report the facts and location

In case you do not have any auto insurance protection, call 9-1-1 and report the facts

Do not provide any sum of money without your adjuster or police authority

Monitor the belongings of your car and if you believe it necessary, file a complaint with the Public Ministry

Alfredo Adame: couple who attacked the presenter already had a criminal record

Adame said that the couple who previously attacked him He has been in trouble with the law.

My lawyers went to work soon after, and then they got into Platform Mexico, which is where all the accused are, all the crimes, all these rolls, and oh surprise!, both have criminal records “

Likewise, he said that many people contacted him to support him, that even neighbors of the aggressors called him to tell him that they were bad people.







