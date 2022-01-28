All the details of Frida Sofía in prison

The famous daughter of Alejandra Guzman and Pablo Moctezuma, frida sofiahad to spend a few hours in prison in a detention center in the United States. This fact, almost instantly, became viral and flooded all social networks.

All Internet users wondered what kind of trouble the influencer and singer, who is already known for always being in the eye of the storm, had gotten herself into this time. Finally, after being released, she herself took it upon herself to tell what had happened.

Why did they arrest Frida Sofía?

The arrest record registered in Miami, Florida, against frida sofia details that the young woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting the officer without violence. As a consequence of this, they imposed a $500 fine for the first charge, and $1,000 for the second.

At first glance, it seems like a worrying situation, although the 29-year-old girl was in charge of saying before the cameras of the “El Gordo y La Flaca” program, that everything had been a misunderstanding that got out of hand and ended everything in a brawl .

“Nothing happened… The truth, it was a simple, literal, the manager of Joia (restaurant) did not like me and they wanted to kick me out and they kicked me out, but they kicked me out very badly”He said frida sofia.

On the other hand, the bruises and injuries that were visible to the naked eye were worrying, so, referring to his physical condition, he assured: “This was not done by the police, but by security in Joya and they said it was because I had stolen a bottle of water.”

Before ending the interview, he said that everything he had to go through that night was horrible. From the mistreatment experienced in the restaurant to his time at the prisonwhere, according to what he said, all the facilities were dirty and in poor condition, mainly the bathroom.

“You know what is sad? That no one from my family is, so you can see. I had nowhere to go today… so you can see that fame and glamor isn’t 24/7?concluded frida sofia. Referring to the fact that everything that is said and shown on social networks is not the whole reality, there are also very dark moments that no one usually talks about.

Right now, frida sofia He is already at home with his dog, enjoying his freedom again.

