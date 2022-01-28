All the details of Frida Sofía in prison

Admin 46 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 19 Views

The famous daughter of Alejandra Guzman and Pablo Moctezuma, frida sofiahad to spend a few hours in prison in a detention center in the United States. This fact, almost instantly, became viral and flooded all social networks.

All Internet users wondered what kind of trouble the influencer and singer, who is already known for always being in the eye of the storm, had gotten herself into this time. Finally, after being released, she herself took it upon herself to tell what had happened.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Diego Verdaguer: That’s how famous people cry

Diego Verdaguer. Photo: Mezcaliente / Mezcaliente as we tell you, this January 27 at night …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved