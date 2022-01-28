Another judicial defeat for Raphy Pina: Florida court dismisses lawsuit against Don Omar

A Florida state court in recent days dismissed a defamation lawsuit that the music producer raphy pina had presented against the reggaeton player Don Omar in relation to some comments from the singer, who called him a “chota” social media posts in March 2021.

“Defendant Landrón’s (William Omar Landrón, Don Omar’s given name) motion to dismiss Plaintiff Pina-Nieves’ second amended complaint is granted with prejudice, as this court finds that any subsequent amendment would be futile,” reads the statement. judge’s order Carlos LopezMiami-Dade County, signed last Monday.

The court document details that the ruling was based on precedents that support the doctrine of “substantial truth”, applicable to defamation cases, in which “an affirmation does not have to be perfectly correct if the essence or the key of the affirmation is true”.

Likewise, the order states that when “the allegations contained in a lawsuit contradict the ‘exhibits’ attached to the lawsuit, the meaning of the ‘exhibits’ and the allegations becomes null and void”.

We recommend you:

The suit, after one of its amendments, alleged that Pina had received death threats and demanded that Don Omar pay $10 million in damages.

In a March 9, 2021 letter addressed to Don Omar, Pina’s attorney, Maria Dominguez, warned that the producer would use “all available legal remedies” if the singer did not apologize within a week. According to the letter, the reggaeton, in a series of posts on social networks, claimed that Pina had collaborated with federal authorities while he was being prosecuted for a bank fraud case.

Pina, in 2016, was sentenced to two years of supervised release and payment of a fine after pleading guilty to fraud.

“These statements are patently false and are intended to damage Mr. Pina-Nieves’s reputation and put his personal safety at risk,” the lawyer wrote at the time, adding that the music businessman “has never cooperated with the authorities in no investigation or proceeding.”

For Pina, the Florida court’s decision marks her second legal defeat in just over a month. On December 22 last, a jury of the Federal Court in Puerto Rico found him guilty of two counts of illegal possession of firearms, a crime for which he faces up to 20 years in prison.

At the moment, Pina is free until the sentencing date, scheduled for April 1 of this year.