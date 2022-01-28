Apple Releases Safety Guide for AirTags Amid Stalker Fears

James Clayton & Jasmine Dyer

Apple released an updated security guide amid ongoing concerns about its AirTag devices.

The company quietly launched the security portal on Monday. The User’s Guide to Personal Security offers tips on how people can stay safe and protect their data.

AirTags are designed to locate lost items using the powerful network “Meet” from Apple.

They are small button-shaped devices that can be placed on your keys or in your wallet.

However, the BBC and other outlets previously found evidence that heors AirTags are usedRon improperly to track people.

The new safety guidance offers support for people who are “concerned about, or experiencing, technology-induced abuse, stalking, or harassment.”

The guide says it offers “step-by-step” instructions on how users can protect themselves.

Its AirTags section shows users what to do if you receive an alert about an unwanted AirTaga notification that appears on the screen of an iPhone.

It also highlights what to do if you hear or find an AirTag that doesn’t belong to you.

The guide also shows android users how they can download an app that will help alert users about unauthorized AirTags.

Last week, the BBC reported that several women had been notified that an AirTag was tracking them without their knowledge.

One woman said she found an AirTag taped to the inside of her bag.

Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told the BBC at the time: “If you have created an article that is useful for tracking stolen items, then you have also created a perfect tool for stalking“.

Apple told the BBC that it designed several security measures to protect people and that it was looking at ways to make AirTags even more secure over time.

Tracking products similar to AirTags, such as Tile, do not include security measures against tracking people, although Tile told the BBC it is working on an update.

When Apple launched AirTags in April 2021, it claimed they were designed “to track items, not people”.

The guide also shows users how Apple products can be used to protect privacy and security, including:

How to remove someone’s access to location data, previously shared with them.

How to automatically notify a friend when you got home safe and sound.

How to activate an emergency SOS.

An Apple spokesman told the BBC: “We take customer security very seriously and are committed to the privacy and security of AirTag.”