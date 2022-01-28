Manzana Inc. reported record sales for the year-end quarter on Thursday, beating estimates in the NYSEas it benefited from strong demand for the iPhone in China and because it was able to cope with supply chain constraints and disruptions from the appearance of the omicron variant.

Chief Executive Tim Cook had warned in October that chip shortages were affecting the manufacture of most consumer products. Manzana and that could mean a loss of sales of more than 6,000 million dollars.

Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said in an interview that the effect had been more than $6 billion, but that the restrictions would ease in the current quarter, which ends in March.

“The level of restriction will very much depend on other companies, what will be the demand for chips from other companies and from other industries. It’s hard for us to predict, so we try to focus on the short term,” he said.

With few rival phones having debuted in the holiday season, the iPhone 13 meant for Manzana worldwide sales revenue of $71.6 billion, an increase of 9% over the same period in 2020, which far exceeded the targets of the NYSE.

Apple sales grow in China

The market share of smartphones Manzana in China it hit a record 23% in the Christmas quarter, during which it was the biggest seller for the first time in six years, research firm Counterpoint Research reported on Wednesday.

The company’s total revenue in the fiscal first quarter was $123.9 billion, up 11% from last year and above analysts’ average estimate of $118.7 billion.

Earning was $34.6 billion, or $2.10 a share, versus analyst expectations of $31 billion, or $1.89 a share.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital tools for communication, learning, and entertainment, fueling extraordinary sales of Manzana in each of the company’s businesses, including computers, accessories and tablets.

The service business Manzanawhich encompasses paid apps like Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Fitness, has also seen a big uptick.

Services revenue rose 24% to $19.5 billion, beating analyst estimates of $18.6 billion.

The company has 785 million paying subscribers across its offering, up from 620 million a year ago and 745 million last quarter.

Investors believe the growing services business is helping mitigate production challenges.