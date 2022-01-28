Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.01.2022 19:07:52





Cell phones have made our lives easier. While it’s not just used for making calls these days, that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of its other features. And to make it even more useful, Apple will turn its iPhones into bank payment terminals.

How will the iPhone work as a payment terminal?

According to information published by BloombergNews, the company claims that it is no longer necessary to use an extra device connected to the phone. Now you just need bring the credit card closer to the mobile device of the merchant to make the payment; but not only that, if you have an iPhone you can also pay with it also bringing it closer to that of the seller.

It will be that easy for both parties. The merchant only has to enter the amount to be charged and the customer put their plastic or cell phone in the back of the seller.

Is this new iPhone feature available now?

It should be noted that this new iPhone feature not yet available since they are still working on it. However, so far Apple has not come out to talk about what was reported by the aforementioned medium.

The company is said to have been working on this feature since 2020, after it bought a Canadian startup called Mobeewave, which has previously developed this kind of technology with Samsung. Apple shelled out $100 million for it.