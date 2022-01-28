“Are we in a bull or bear market?” Bitcoin losses from panic sales rise in 2022

Losses for bitcoin (BTC) sellers increase as they The drop in the price of the main cryptocurrency shows that some investors are panicking at current prices.

Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode and trading suite Decentrader shows that in January, more and more BTC entities have been selling coins for less than they bought them.

On-chain loss selling is now “consistent”

Although no one wants to sell an asset for no profit, Bitcoin downtrends tend to see a certain cohort of market participants do it anyway.for fear of greater losses if they stand still.

Long-term investors often scoff at this panic sellingsince they argue that the strongest and most liquid players will take the offer to the detriment of those who sold.

Analyzing the Spent Earnings Production Ratio (SOPR) metric, the Decentrader analyst Phillip Swift revealed that, although the sale in general is still relatively low, panic has set in this year.

“The SOPR (Spent Output Profit Ratio) has had a consistent patch of on-chain selling losses recently”summed up his Twitter followers this week.

SOPR takes the aggregate data of the “bought price vs. sold price” of BTC in a given period to produce an overall impression whether sellers make a profit or a loss.

As its creator, Renato Shirakashi, pointed out, the psychology of selling at a loss means that only those in panic mode are likely to do so, and by extension the shallower selling seen this month could be cause for relief.

“It is interesting to note that the last few months’ selling at a loss has been much shallower compared to the 2018/19 bear market, but much deeper than we saw in either bull periodSwift added, however.

“Is this a bull or bear market?”

Bitcoin Spent Earnings Production Ratio (SOPR) chart (screenshot). Source: Decentrader

As Cointelegraph reported, bitcoin price action has surprised with its 50% retracement since november, this being somewhat uncharacteristic of what should be the most bullish part of its halving cycle.

If you zoom out, the whole of 2021 looks like a consolidation zone after the rapid gains of a year ago.

Big players dominate transactions

If sales are from low-volume retail investors, this would match other data covering on-chain transactions.

Just like confirmed glassnode this week, most transactions now involve significant sums of $1 million or more. This, the company concludes, suggests that it is institutions, and not retailers, that are driving the on-chain force..

“Bitcoin transfer volumes continue to be dominated by institutional-sized flows; more than 65% of all transactions are over $1 million in value”reads a tweet.

“The uptrend in institutional dominance in on-chain volumes started around October 2020, when prices were around $10,000 to $11,000.”

Graph with comments of the breakdown of bitcoin transfers. Source: Glassnode/Twitter

2022 has been announced as the year in which institutions do indeed return to the bitcoin space.

