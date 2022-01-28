Argentina national team and the provocative celebration after beating Chile | VIDEO | NCZD | INTERNATIONAL

The Argentine team won again and remains undefeated in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The victim this time was Chile, which they beat 2-1 in the more than 2,000-meter high Calama. Despite the fact that it is already qualified for the World Cup, the members of the ‘Albiceleste’ celebrated the victory effusively.

In fact, the Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi shared with his followers the celebration they made on the bus, after the match. The peculiar thing about the images is that everything happened to the rhythm of the song “Que lloro”, which in the cumbia version is played by La Banda Al Rojo Vivo, from Argentina.

In an atmosphere of joy, several of the soccer players were encouraged to sing and Otamendi was heard saying “it’s not worth crying, huh.” This aroused the laughter of several athletes inside the vehicle.

DePaul’s Complaints

The “Albiceleste” went through uncomfortable moments since arriving in Chile and the players shared it on social networks. Problems at the airport, at the concentration hotel and the conditions in Calama. For more detail, Rodrigo De Paul narrated everything that happened.

“I think things could have been done differently. We had to spend almost three hours at the airport, without letting us go to the bathroom, making us drop our bags after two and a half hours of travel. We try to put the best predisposition “revealed the midfielder at a press conference.

When the staff imagined that the inconveniences were going to end on arrival, they were wrong because the terrible experiences continued in the lodging where they had to spend the night. Thus, De Paul said that they suffocated due to the heat, there was noise in the vicinity, so they did not rest properly.

“We arrived at the hotel, in the rooms it was between 30 and 32 degrees, the air conditioners were not working, we had to open the window to sleep, when we opened the window there were sirens. People couldn’t sleep well. Today we got up, we had no water”, revealed the player.

