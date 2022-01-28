Argentine nanosatellite startup Satellogic listed on the New York Stock Exchange

Likewise, he declared himself “proud of the work carried out by our team”, whom he thanked “for their support and dedication”.

Origins

Since its founding in 2010, the satellite technology startup has launched 17 nanosatellites into orbit. Its lineage as an Argentine company is reflected in the particularity of the names used for these satellites, since they were identified as Captain Beto (tribute to Luis Alberto Spinetta), Manolito (after the cartoon character Mafalda), Tita (after the actress and tango singer “Tita” Merello) Fresco y Batata (for the traditional dessert) and Milanesat (referring to the Milanese), among others.

In 2021, Satellogic signed an agreement with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s firm, for the launch and orbiting of its satellites. Back then, Kargieman told CNN that the company’s goal “is to build Earth observation satellites. Our satellites carry cameras that allow us to see what is happening on the planet in very high resolution to monitor the development of infrastructure or forest agriculture.”

Subsequently, in June this year, the company announced its merger with CF Acquisition Corp. V with the aim of listing on the New York Stock Exchange. At the time, its current valuation was estimated at $850 million. But nevertheless, With its listing on the stock market, it is feasible that its price will grow and reach US$1,000 million to become a new unicorn of Argentine origin.

Incorporation of Marcos Galperín and Steve Mnuchin

Weeks ago, the founder of Mercado Libre, Mark Galperin, He joined the board of directors of the Argentine startup along with six other directors. Likewise, Mnuchin, former Secretary of the Treasury during the Donald Trump administration, made an investment of US$150 million in the company.

Galperín will become part of the company’s Board of Directors along with Jenette Ramos, Brad Halverson, Dava Newman, Tarun Bhatnagar and Robert Bearden, who will join the team of the new president Ted Wang.

The role of the Argentine businessman will be to accompany Satellogic on its path to becoming a listed company. His participation in the board of directors of a company outside of Mercado Libre is not something new for Galperin, since he is also a member of the Globant board of directors and is part of the board of directors of Televisa, Onappsis and Endeavor.

Likewise, the Liberty Strategic Capital fund of the former US Secretary of the Treasury. Steven Mnuchin will invest $150 million in Satellogic, a company that was born in 2010 and is about to become unicorn number 12 from Argentina.

The capacity of each of the nanosatellites allows it to collect some 300,000 square kilometers of data per day, surpassing the capacity of its competitors, while also being able to produce full-motion video of up to two minutes in length.

The potential of commercial applications of Earth observation allow to value a market of more than US$140,000 million. Its use is widely varied, to the point that it can be used to analyze trade-offs between food, energy and water supply, monitoring the impacts of natural disasters, global health and humanitarian crises in the midst of an imminent climate emergency.