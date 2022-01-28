Ariana Grande pregnant? Confused fans after an Instagram post circulates showing her with a baby bump

After keeping his relationship with Dalton-Gomez , fans were quite surprised when Ariana Grande announced their engagement in December 2020 and married later in May 2021, so it is possible that the trainer of “The Voice” He has kept another secret about his personal life.

But nevertheless, fans were quick to investigate on their own and weren’t fooled by the “pregnancy” photo.

Is Ariana Grande pregnant?

The singer does not appear to be pregnant, or at least has not publicly confirmed a pregnancy.

The image that has made its way onto social media may look like an official pregnancy announcement posted on Grande’s Instagram, but that’s not the case.

The photo showing the singer with a baby bump appears to be edited.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly in no rush to start a family.

Since Ariana Grande Y Dalton-Gomez got married, fans were excited to see them reach the next milestone in their relationship. This could explain why fans have gotten ahead of themselves by making this Instagram edit.

Shortly after Grande got married, these questions arose about her position to start a family.

According HollywoodLife , a source stated, “Ariana is in no rush to get pregnant and have children with Dalton for at least a few years” and “She is very much looking forward to making more music, acting a bit more and also preparing for her stint on The Voice.”

While Grande is married, it doesn’t look like she’s going to take the next step just yet. Since she’s recently married, she wants to focus on her marriage and career before she can think about the kids.

“She seeks to celebrate married life with Dalton because she is extremely happy. But the rush for other things like kids that often happens when people get married can and will wait if it’s up to Ariana.”

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, as rumors of Grande’s pregnancy have been circulating for years.

Ariana Grande addressed pregnancy rumors in 2018.

When james corden asked him in “The Late Late Show”, “What’s the weirdest or weirdest thing you’ve read about yourself?”

Big replied: “Tons of stuff about pregnancy. People really want me to be pregnant…every other week there is a pregnancy thing.”

It seems that this Instagram post is neither the only nor the first to create an uproar on the internet. The Arianators they’ve wanted this for the pop star for a long time, as this rumor is still making the rounds years later.

It sounds like fans will have to wait a bit longer if they want to see Grande pregnant, however, fans can always look forward to the new music she releases.