Arizona, in the United States, evaluates adopting bitcoin as legal tender

Key facts: An executive order regulating cryptocurrencies is expected to be published in February.

Several government officials have commented that they will not ban the use of bitcoin in the US.

A proposal introduced in the Arizona Legislature will consider giving bitcoin (BTC) legal tender status within the state, located in the southwestern United States.

The proposal is promoted by the senator for the state of Arizona, Wendy Rogers, who has previously set her position in favor of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Based on the Rogers document, the Arizona Legislature will assess whether bitcoin can be considered legal tender, as long as it meets national standards. issued by Congress and authorized by the Constitution of the United States.

In this sense, the proposal, for now, will enter a first phase of evaluation. Although it is considered a local reform, its legalization must pass through the United States Congress. This is because the definitions of “legal tender” can be dictated at the state level and not regional.

The proposal comes days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended, twice, to El Salvador, the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, to eliminate said law. This, under the argument that bitcoin could represent serious risks for the economy of the Central American country.

The US stance towards bitcoin

Currently, regulators and companies in the cryptocurrency industry in the United States are awaiting the publication of a possible executive order in mid-February through which the guidelines for the bitcoin regulation. However, although this order could begin to shape the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in the country, it is expected that it will not place the US in a position of rejection, prohibiting the use of crypto assets.

Important figures in current politics and on the international scene such as Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve; and Gary Gensler, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), have advanced through several comments that The United States will not ban bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, as was the case in China.