Arturo Vidal gives nothing for lost in Chile: “We will never lower our arms” | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | NCZD | INTERNATIONAL

He was not against Argentina due to suspension and had no other option than to follow the Chilean team on TV. Arturo Vidal suffered like a fan from a distance and saw how the ‘Roja’ fell 2-1 at the height of Calama at the hands of the ‘Albiceleste’, in a clash for matchday 15 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The defeat meant a heavy blow to the neighboring country, which reduced its chances of qualifying for the World Cup. Of course, mathematically, Chile’s dream is still possible and “King Arthur” clings to it, leaving a message through his Instagram account.

“He who fights is never dead. As long as there is a glimmer of hope, we will fight to the end. Let’s go Chile. We are a fighting people and we will never lower our arms”, wrote in a publication, Vidal, who has registered 131 games and 32 goals since he put on the shirt of his country.

Arturo Vidal was initially punished with three games in Qualifying for the expulsion in the match against Ecuador. However, upon appeal, the sanction was reduced by one date. That said, the midfielder will be able to be present against Brazil and Uruguay, already in March.

Arturo Vidal’s message after Chile’s defeat.

Argentina sent in Calama

Argentina, without Lionel Messi and withstanding the altitude of Calama in a good way, defeated Chile 2-1, which was left with one foot out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the match played this Thursday.

The ‘Albiceleste’, already qualified for Qatar, achieved victory thanks to goals from strikers Ángel Di María in the 9th minute and Lautaro Martínez (34′), while Chile scored through attacker Ben Brereton (20′).

Fans arrived at the Peruvian team’s concentration hotel to show their encouragement. The fans told everything they had to do to get some tickets and attend the Qualifying game.

