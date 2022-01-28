Axie Infinity releases its $RON token this January 27

This Thursday, January 27, the developers of Axie Infinity announced the release of the $RON token for the entire community.
The $RON tokens produced through the farm in Katana in the last few months can now be claimed by users.
It was also announced that help establish a market for the $RON tokenhas been created a liquidity pool in pairs RON/ETH inside Katana Dex.
$RON is the official Ronin network tokenan Ethereum-pegged sidechain made specifically for Axie Infinity by Sky Mavis as a step towards decentralization.
$RON for payment of Axie Infinity fees
Another important point of the announcement is the use of $RON to pay gas feeswhich will result in a large reduction in canceled transactions within the Ronin network.
In addition, a system was created in which the owners of Axies and land they will receive free transactions based on the assets they own in their wallets.
This free transaction system will be implemented in the next few days to reward all users who support the development of Axie Infinity.
Free transaction system in Ronin
The new system of free transactions on the Ronin network according to your in-game assets will be distributed as follows:
- 1 Regular Axie: 3 free tx/day
- 1 MEO Axie: 10 free tx/day
- 1 Origin Axie: 100 free tx/day
- 1 Mystic Axie: 500 free tx/day
Free land tenure transactions:
- 1 Savannah Land: 20 free tx/day
- 1 Forest Land: 60 tons/day
- 1 arctic land: 180 tons/day
- 1 Mystic Land: 350 tons/day
Please note that all accounts (both old and new) will start with 20 free transactions to usher in this new era.
This article is merely informative and does not constitute a purchase or investment recommendation. We encourage readers to do their due diligence before investing in NFT games or cryptocurrencies as most are highly volatile.
