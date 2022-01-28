Axie Infinity welcomes RON, native token of its blockchain

Key facts: Ronin validators will be able to participate in block validation by staking RON.

The launch of the native token will increase the stability of the chain, estimates Sky Mavis.

The creator of the game based on non-fungible tokens (NFT, for its acronym in English), Axie Infinity, launched this Thursday, January 27, RON, which is the native token of the Ethereum sidechain, Ronin Chain.

Sky Mavis, the company behind the famous game play-to-earnindicated in a press release that the RON token may be used to transact through Ronin. Also, it will aim to secure and decentralize the network.

In addition, It supposes the delivery of the governance of the famous game to the community. «[La blockchain] Ronin will prosper if RON is in the hands of the developers and users of the network, “says the firm.

Technically, they explain that Ronin validators will need to hold and stake RON to participate in block validation. This will give you rewards in that token.

Plus, will contribute to the development of the network. “The fee structure and the use of the RON treasury are potential governance issues,” says Sky Mavis.

According to figures from CoinMarketCap, RON trades, at the close of this article, about USD 3.42. This, after falling a bit from the price reached at the time of its launch, when it reached USD 4.3.

Liquidity pool launched

The company also announced a pool of liquidity, or liquidity pool, of the RON – ether (ETH) pair, on the Katana decentralized exchange. This, with the intention of establishing a functional market for the new token.

Those who deposit tokens in this pool will receive 500,000 RON in rewards per day until February 3. That day, A new reward structure will also be launched for AXS/ETH, SLP/ETH and RON/ETH pools.

About the gas in Ronin, they explain that the launch of the native token will increase chain stability. This will result in a “huge reduction” in transaction cancellations.

“As a reward to our NFT owners, we have also created a system where Axie Infinity and land owners will receive free transactions based on the assets they hold in their wallets.” Sky Mavis, creative firm of RON.

Ronin, a foundation for more play-to-earn games

The launch of RON, already planned by CriptoNoticias, and the plans of Sky Mavis, mean that, through Ronin, they want to open up to the “next generation of game builders and developers”.

For that, they have created an ecosystem fund of RON tokens, which they will use “to align incentives for those who commit to working with us.”

They say from the company that will launch the first incentive program for builders in the coming weeksalthough they did not offer further details in this regard.

It is good to remember that Sky Mavis has already advanced in this sense, and a sample was the launch of the Ronin Mobile Walletin November 2021, a wallet that allows players to send and receive game tokens from their mobile phones.

In addition, and at the hands of Axie Infinity, the company’s products became viral, through terms known by an entire growing community and of which CriptoNoticias made a compilation.

It seems that, thanks to its star game, which turns green, Sky Mavis already has at its disposal the necessary tools to further exploit the market niche where they have consecrated themselves as leaders.