Aztec comeback! Mexico turned it over to Jamaica in two minutes; United States defeated El Salvador

2022-01-27
With the danger of leaving the direct qualifying zone for the Qatar-2022 World Cup, the Mexican team beat Jamaica in Kingston (1-2) in a match from the ninth day of the Concacaf octagonal.
The ‘Reggae Boyz’ were left with 10 men after the expulsion of Damion Lowe for a strong entrance on Andrew Saved in the 45th minute. The play had to be reviewed by the VAR and the referee drew the red card.
Jamaica opened the can in the 50th minute after a lousy rejection by Funes Mori who left the ball dead in the crescent after a corner and Johnson he caught it first. impossible for Memo Ochoa save that shot.
Mexico he traced the game to the Caribbean after the goals of Henry Martin (81) and Alexis Vega (83). The ‘Tri’ suffered until he got two clear plays.
On the other hand, the El Salvador national team, penultimate in the octagonal standings, fell to the United States at Lower.com Field in Columbus (0-1).
The North American team took the three points thanks to a goal from Antonee Robinson to 52.
Confirmed lineups
Jamaica: Andrew Blake; Ethan Pinno, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence, Javai Brown, Daniel Johnson, Devon Williams, Ravel Morrison, Lamar Walker, Michail Antonio, and Junior Flemmings.
Mexico: William Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Héctor Moreno, Néstor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo, Carlos Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Rogelio Funes Mori.
U.S: Turners; Dest, Zimmerman, Richards, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Ferreira and Pulisic.
The Savior: Mario Gonzalez; Bryan Tamacas, Eduardo Vigil, Roberto Dominguez, Alexander Larin; Roldán, Darwin Ceren, Landaverde, Dueñas; Henriquez and Christian Gil.
Schedule: 6:00 PM from Honduras.
Transmission: TVC and TUDN.