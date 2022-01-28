Aztec comeback! Mexico turned it over to Jamaica in two minutes; United States defeated El Salvador

2022-01-27

With the danger of leaving the direct qualifying zone for the Qatar-2022 World Cup, the Mexican team beat Jamaica in Kingston (1-2) in a match from the ninth day of the Concacaf octagonal.

The ‘Reggae Boyz’ were left with 10 men after the expulsion of Damion Lowe for a strong entrance on Andrew Saved in the 45th minute. The play had to be reviewed by the VAR and the referee drew the red card.