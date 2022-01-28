Bad Bunny sells out tickets in Medellín the day before they go on sale

The tickets for the only concert in Colombia of the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, the one in Medellín on November 18, were sold out in the pre-sale, without giving time for the official sale of tickets for the #WorldHottestTour to begin this Friday.

“Attention! Bad Bunny does SOLD OUT in Medellín”, He announced the tube sales platform on his social networks, in which he left the door open for a second date.

The sale of tickets for Bad Bunny’s first tour of stadiums in Latin America was going to be enabled this Friday, but this platform decided to open on Wednesday, without prior notice, pre-sale and in just a few hours the discount sale is over, that is, half of the capacity of the Atanasio Girardot stadium had already been sold.

The few remaining tickets, which ranged from individual tickets for 65,000 pesos (16 dollars) in the stands with the worst visibility to boxes of 10 people in the front row for more than 24 million pesos (6,050 dollars), were sold out this Thursday by the morning.

This improvisation in the sale caused outrage among the followers of the interpreter of “Callaíta”, who also complained of problems on the platform when buying tickets, due to very long virtual waiting lines or failures on the page at the time of payment or the selection of tickets.

The Puerto Rican, who in 2021 was the most listened to artist on Spotify for the second consecutive year, He had announced this Monday what will be his first tour of stadiums in the US and Latin America.

On his previous tour, “The Last Tour of the World 2022”, the more than 500,000 tickets to 35 stages in North America, which will begin in February, also sold out quickly after going on sale.

In 2021, for the third consecutive year, Bad Bunny received the title of Billboard’s #1 Latin artist in the US and was declared one of the 10 most popular superstars globally.

He is also the Latin with the highest ranking within the general list of all genres “Top Artists” of Billboard, at number 10, and the artist with the most successes that have managed to enter the Top 10 of the “Hot Latin Songs” list. ” from the beginning of the listing.