Barcelona advances in negotiations with two players

Getty Frank Kessie of Milan

The January transfer window is still open, but Barcelona are already thinking about possible summer transfers and have identified two players they could bring to Camp Nou.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is one of the favorites to sign for Barcelona, ​​according to Xavi Campos on Catalunya Radio. The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is available on a free transfer after five years with the Rossoneri.

Campos reports talks are “advanced” but not yet complete, adding that several other clubs are also interested in signing the Ivorian. Kessie’s status as a free agent makes him an “attractive and feasible” target for the Catalans.

The other player on Barca’s radar is Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who is also out of contract in the summer. Sources close to the agreement say that the move to Barcelona is practically done and that Azpilicueta will arrive at the Camp Nou to reinforce the defense for the 2022-23 campaign.

Where would Kessie fit in at Barcelona?

The news that Barcelona are interested in Kessie may come as a surprise to many fans, as the Catalans are certainly not short of quality midfielders. Sergio Busquets has taken over the captaincy this season from Lionel Messi and remains a key player, although he will turn 34 in July and a replacement will be needed at some point.

However, Barca also have plenty of young talent available in midfield. Frenkie de Jong is in his third season at Camp Nou, while teenager Pedri has become a Barça regular after signing from Las Palmas.

Fellow teenagers Gavi and Nico Gonzalez have also broken into the first team this season and both look to have bright futures ahead of them with Xavi at Camp Nou.

Bringing in Kessie raises questions about Barca’s plan for the future. Competition in midfield is already fierce and it’s hard to see where he could fit in at the moment unless someone leaves.

Busquets may be getting older, but he’s under contract until 2023 and has been virtually always around this season. Meanwhile, there has been speculation about Frenkie de Jong’s future after a disappointing campaign so far in 2021-22.

Barça offer for two years?

Barcelona offered Azpilicueta a two-year deal with the potential for a third year, the transfer expert reported. Roman Fabrizio. The defender will turn 33 in August, but has shown few signs of slowing down despite heading towards the end of his career.

Azpilicueta will bring a lot of experience if he wants to get to Barca. The defender has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, two Europa Leagues and both the FA Cup and the League Cup during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

The defender remains a key part of the team under Thomas Tuchel, but has yet to agree a new deal. Chelsea has a policy of only offering one-year contract extensions to players over the age of 31, which could see Azpilicueta opt for a new challenge with a longer contract.

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: Barcelona legend savagely criticizes Ousmane Dembelé for his contractual position