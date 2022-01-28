Bitcoin is on track to lose half its value and there is extreme fear among investors

prices of Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies stagnated And investors are already feeling “extreme fear,” according to the Fear and Greed Index.

Source: Fear and Greed Index.

This is an indicator from Alternative Software, a technology company from Great Britain, that analyzes the emotions and sentiments of the crypto market and translates them into words like “extreme fear”, “fear”, “neutral”, “greed” and “extreme greed”.

This Friday, January 28, Bitcoin, the most valuable digital asset in the ecosystem, it remains in the range of US$36,000 and accumulates a drop of 47% from its last all-time high of US$69,000which reached November 10, 2021.

On the other hand, Etherthe second most traded cryptocurrency in the market, fell 51% from its last all-time high of $4,800; and today quotes $2,300.

Other digital currencies continue to fall sharply. According to historical data from the Coingecko platform, Binance Coin plunged 44%; Sunshine by 66%; Cardano in another 66%; Luna, the Terra blockchain token, by 53%; Polkadot 68%; Dogecoin 76%; Avax 57%; Dogecoin 81%; and Matic 45%.

Why does Bitcoin keep falling?

Bitcoin

As Glassnode and Decentrader explain, More and more investors are “busting” their Bitcoin portfolio because they are panicking that the cryptocurrency will continue to decline.

Consequently, Bitcoin sales increased and bearish pressure was generated.

One point to note is that “panic” selling is not being done by investors with small portfolios, but by companies with $1 million or more in Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin money transfer volumes continue to be dominated by institutional-sized flows, with more than 65% of all transactions being greater than $1 million in value,” reveals Glassnode.

This wave of bitcoin sales stagnated the price of the popular cryptocurrency in the $36,000 range and also dragged down the rest of the crypto market.

Could Bitcoin Drop 90%?

Bitcoin

Today, the popular Bitcoin cryptocurrency is trading at US$36,000 and in the event of a 90% drop, its price would return to US$3,600.

The last big drop that Bitcoin suffered was 73% and it happened in 2017when the cryptocurrency had reached an all-time high of $13,860 but later dropped to $3,689.

Back then, there was a wave of exchange hacks already cryptocurrency trading companies and thousands of people suffered millionaire robberies.

In this context, investors sold their portfolios “out of panic” that the same thing would happen to them. This wave of selling put pressure on the cryptocurrency and pushed its price down.

In addition, that same year the United States Government denied the creation of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (an ETF), which impacted the institutional acceptance of digital currencies.

What is the panorama today? Nowadays, Bitcoin accumulates a drop of almost 50% from its last all-time high of US$69,000 and experts say that “The stakes are high for investors to allow cryptocurrency to drop another 40% and disappear from the financial scene.”