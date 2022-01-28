Brother of Eric Adams Will Work for Mayor’s Office, But Only for $1 a Year Instead of More than $200,000 – NBC New York (47)

Mayor Eric Adams was granted a waiver by the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board to hire his brother for a high-level security position, but not as a deputy commissioner of the NYPD at a salary of more than of $200,000, as originally proposed.

Instead, Bernard Adams will have to settle for being a senior adviser to the mayor at a nominal salary of $1 a year, according to a letter dated Wednesday.

The process to hire Adams’ brother began just before Christmas, with the idea that he would be a deputy commissioner of the New York Police Department, earning roughly $240,000 a year, sources familiar with our sister network NBC New York told.

A City official later clarified that Bernard Adams’ proposed paycheck would be reduced to $210,000 and his title would be Executive Director of Mayoral Security.

But that was not what was finally approved by the Conflicts of Interest Board; instead, he granted a waiver of the city’s ethics rules to allow Bernard Adams to become Senior Advisor for Mayor’s Security at the $1 nominal salary.

His position is officially unpaid, but for city payroll purposes, he has to be paid a dollar to be on the books.

“Bernard Adams is uniquely qualified for this job and, to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, he has offered to serve for the nominal salary of $1. We made this proposal to the Conflict of Interest Board and they accepted, and we are grateful to Bernard for being willing to serve the city without salary,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said.

The mayor’s administration initially sought the exemption for Bernard Adams with the higher title and salary, but instead proposed the unpaid position after negotiations with the dispute board, a City Council official said Thursday.

Bernard Adams, like his brother the mayor, is a retired NYPD cop. He recently ran a parking lot patrol at a college in Virginia. The mayor has said in televised interviews that his brother was the person he trusted the most for his safety.