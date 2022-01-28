Bryan Ruiz scored the most exciting goal for the Costa Rican National Team

With that goal by Bryan Ruiz, the National Team added three gold points in the World Cup qualifying round. (Rafael Pacheco Granados)

The high-tension match between the Costa Rican National Team and its counterpart from Panama is key in the aspiration of both teams on the complicated road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The National Team was in trouble, but the captain appeared, the reference, the ’10’ in whom Luis Fernando Suárez believes so much and is the author of a goal more than necessary for Costa Rica, a goal that has the Tricolor winning by 1 to 0.

It is a goal that shortens distances in the table, that brings the ‘Sele’ closer and that changes the panorama, because although it is still a complex octagonal, the World Cup in Qatar no longer seems like an impossible mission.

“For me it’s a joy, but the most important thing is to get the three points and I thank my teammates for the result against a team that has been playing good football,” said Bryan Ruiz in statements to Playback.

From the first inning it was known that it would not be an easy game and on the field it was confirmed. The reality cannot be hidden and that is that the canaleros saw themselves as a more compact team than the Ticos.

Although it is true, options are not generated in abundance in either of the two teams, the ‘Sele’ showed again what they have and why this octagonal Concacaf has been so difficult.

In addition, an important resource such as the still ball was not exploited. It was a good route, but there was no solvency in those actions, mostly collected by Joel Campbell.

Before the whistle at the National Stadium, the expected results were given in other scenarios, as the United States beat El Salvador (1-0) and, on the visit, Mexico turned the score around to defeat Jamaica (2-1). With the leaders winning, the pulse between Costa Rica and Panama became more of life or death. While Canada defeated Honduras in San Pedro Sula (2 to 0).

The National Team needed a reaction and for that little by little the experienced ones reappeared. At the close of the first half, Celso Borges entered to relieve the injured Orlando Galo.

For the start of the complement, there is another variant and that is that captain Bryan Ruiz enters, replacing the hard-working Aarón Suárez. A movement that perhaps some did not understand, but it is that the coach has always defended the captain tooth and nail. And what a way he responded, with a goal.

Costa Rica presented fissures and dragged the evils that it has presented throughout this tie, because the desire is not lacking, but something more was necessary. Something that only experience gives, that connects the entire team, that ended up going the extra mile.

“Very happy with the effort of all my teammates, it was necessary to get the three points. Regardless of the circumstances, the one on the bench has to try to help”, quoted Bryan Ruiz after the victory of the illusion.

A goal from the captain, as well as the decisive interventions of Keylor Navas in his 100th match with the National Team were vital in a match in which there was more than courage. It seems that there is really a hunger for the World Cup.

That must be ratified in the games that come to visit, on Sunday against Mexico and next Wednesday against Jamaica.

Here you can follow the main incidents of the pulse between Costa Rica and Panama:

Minute 90+3: Costa Rica won 1-0.

Minute 86: Gerson Torres is knocked down in the area, they demanded a penalty, but no.

Minute 85: Juan Pablo Vargas rejects. The defender came to contribute in the aerial game.

Minute 67: Gerson Torres entered for Alonso Martínez and Johan Venegas did it for José Guillermo Ortiz.

Minute 65: Goal by Costa Rica. The scorer is captain Bryan Ruiz.

Minute 60: There was a moment of urgency with a counterattack from Gondola, but Rodríguez was wrong to foul Keysher Fuller.

Minute 57: Shot deflected by Bárcenas.

Minute 51: Shot deviated from Panama.

The second half started. Costa Rica executes a variation and it is the entry of Bryan Ruiz instead of Aarón Suárez.

Minute 45+2: Rodríguez’s shot that contains Keylor Navas. The first half ended without annotations.

Minute 45+1: Header deflected by Francisco Calvo.

Minute 45: Orlando Galo leaves injured and Celso Borges enters. In addition, two minutes will be replaced.

Minute 42: Another foul against Joel Campbell and Orlando Galo suffers. At once Celso Borges warms up.

Minute 40: Another foul on Joel Campbell.

Minute 37: Fajardo’s strong foul on Joel Campbell and there was no yellow card.

Minute 35: Shot deflected by Freddy Gondola.

Minute 30: Important foul on the boundaries of the area on Aarón Suárez. It is an important possibility for the Selection, but Joel Campbell hit the ball in the barrier.

Minute 26: Luis Mejía keeps the ball after a center by Joel Campbell.

Minute 24: A long serve from Keylor Navas was looking for the speed of Joel Campbell or Alonso Martínez. It was a good try for the National.

Minute 23: Shot deflected by Freddy Gondola.

Minute 17: Joel Campbell took a dangerous free kick, but Calvo could not receive the ball well, in an action generated by a foul on Orlando Galo.

Minute 16: José Fajardo was in a prohibited position, but Keylor Navas still won the applause, again, with a good bailout.

Minute 15: Foul on Michael Murillo.

Minute 10: Dangerous arrival of Panama with a header by José Fajardo that goes wide. It is the clearest chance in the game so far.

Minute 7: Joel Campbell takes a corner kick, but it fell short.

Minute 5: Keylor Navas keeps the ball without problems.

Minute 4: Costa Rica’s first incursion with Joel Campbell and a past center by Alonso Martínez. Aarón Suárez also appears in the game.

Minute 3: Éric Davis takes a free kick and Francisco Calvo rejects.

Minute 1: Foul on Michael Murillo.

The game started and Panama tries to surprise.

Tribute to Keylor Navas

The Costa Rican Soccer Federation (Fedefútbol) arranged a tribute to Navas after the warm-up, minutes before the ninth presentation of the ‘Sele’ begins in the Concacaf octagonal.

A video was shown with some of the many of the ‘Halcón’ covered and they gave him a shirt alluding to his 100 games while he was applauded by the public present at the National Stadium.

It was very fast, because Navas had to go to the locker room.

Who gave a few brief statements moments after the tribute and while Keylor handed his warm-up shirt to a child was the president of Fedefútbol, ​​Rodolfo Villalobos.

“He is the most important player in the history of Costa Rican soccer when it comes to achieving success. He was in the most important historical feat of the National Team, what he has achieved internationally and he is a very important player not only for Costa Rica, but for all of Concacaf,” the hierarch said in statements to Playback.

He indicated that these types of tributes are not easy, because they are in the middle of a match, a concentration and in a game with so much meaning for this tie.

“But I think we had to take a minute or two to give him such an important recognition,” he quoted, adding that Navas knows what these games mean on the road to the World Cup.

“In the afternoon I was talking with him and the truth is that he is very motivated,” Villalobos stressed.

Rodrigo Kenton was in charge of making Keylor Navas debut in the National Team. The ‘DT’ that Costa Rica had on the way to South Africa 2010 placed the goalkeeper in a qualifying game against Suriname, on October 10, 2008 and he himself tells here what the goalkeeper was like at that time.

Another important fact in this duel is that video arbitration (VAR) will work for the first time in a match on national territory.

Costa Rican lineup

Keylor Navas, Keysher Fuller, Rónald Matarrita, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Yeltsin Tejeda, Alonso Martínez, Orlando Galo, Aarón Suárez, Joel Campbell and José Guillermo Ortiz.

Substitutes: Esteban Alvarado, Leonel Moreira, Youstin Salas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Celso Borges, Daniel Chacón, Douglas López, Bryan Oviedo, Jewison Bennette, Bryan Ruiz, Johan Venegas and Gerson Torres.

Panama lineup

Luis Mejía, Fidel Escobar, José Luis Rodríguez, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Édgar Bárcenas, Freddy Góndola, Éric Davis, Andrés Andrade, José Fajardo, Michael Murillo and Aníbal Godoy.

Substitutes: César Blackman, Jiovany Ramos, Abdiel Ayarza, Cristian Martínez, Gabriel Torres, José Calderón, Roderick Miller, Rolando Blackburn, Ismael Díaz, Alberto Quintero, César Yanis and Orlando Mosquera.

referees: Ismail Elfath at center, assisted by Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins. Fourth referee: Nima Sighafi. VAR: Drew Fischer and Chris Penso.

Previous environment in the lens of Rafael Pacheco

