“Bukele’s party with Bitcoin is over”, publishes the Miami Herald

Renowned writer and columnist Andrés Oppenheimer points out that just as El Salvador was the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency, it could also be the first to go bankrupt.

“El Salvador made big headlines last year when it became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency. But now, after the almost 50% drop in the value of Bitcoin in recent days, the big question is whether El Salvador will be the first country in the world to go bankrupt because of a cryptocurrency”, publishes the American media The Miami Herald.

The article written by the renowned journalist, writer and columnist Andrés Oppenheimer analyzes the economic consequences for the country in the face of a questionable measure that draws on funds from Salvadorans.

“My suspicion has always been that Bukele launched his “Bitcoin Law” to project the image of a young, hip leader, and to divert public attention from criticism of his increasingly authoritarian form of government. Now, the country is paying a high cost for its public relations strategy”, says the columnist.

Oppenheimer highlights in his article recent opinions of economic gurus such as Nouriel Roubini, who noted that “El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin has been an absolute disaster! The country is now effectively bankrupt.”

Roubini is an American economist who became famous for predicting the 2008 crisis, review.

The editor and columnist of the Miami Herald, who describes Bukele as “the populist president of El Salvador”, states that it was precisely in Miami when the Salvadoran official announced in June 2021 that the country would adopt Bitcoin as legal tender and that A few days later, the law that gave life to that idea was approved in the official Legislative Assembly.

He also relates in his article that he spoke with Salvadoran economists such as Álvaro Trigueros, director of economic studies at Fusades, and with the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Jorge Hasbún, who gave him their opinions on what is happening in the country regarding the Bitcoin implementation.

“This whole experiment has already cost $200 million in money that contributes practically nothing to the economic development of the country. It is a waste of money,” Álvaro Trigueros told me, citing Oppenheimer.

It also records data that entities, such as Fusades and the Chamber of Commerce, have previously made public, such as the fact that only 10% of Salvadoran companies say they have made at least one transaction in bitcoins or that only 1% of the total value of their sales had been made with that cryptoactive; It also mentions that most citizens have only used the Chivo Wallet, the government wallet, to redeem the $30 bonus and after that they have forgotten about the questioned application, due to all the technical problems it has faced since day one. of its implementation.

The author summarizes that the government of El Salvador “now lacks the funds to pay $1.4 billion of internal and external debts, country risk has skyrocketed, and the price of El Salvador’s bonds has plummeted.”

And he did not ignore the statement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that this Tuesday urged El Salvador to eliminate Bitcoin as legal tender, due to the risks that this will cause in the economy and the financial situation of the country.

After analyzing all these aspects, Oppenheimer believes that “there is nothing wrong with a country like El Salvador allowing Bitcoins for some transactions such as family remittances from abroad, to help people avoid bank fees. But Bukele lost his hand by betting a large amount of state funds on a currency as volatile as Bitcoin.

