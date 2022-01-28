Canseco accuses Big Papi of using banned substances
The Dominican Republic and Boston They continue to party after their figure, David Ortíz, was elected to the Hall of Fame becoming in the fourth Quisqueyano and eighteenth Latin American in Cooperstown. However, the election had a lot of controversy due to those who did not enter how Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Alex Rodriguez, in addition to its own past Big Papi and his alleged use of banned substances.
One who echoed these rumors is the always controversial former Cuban baseball player, José Canseco, accused David Ortíz of using prohibited substances and pleaded for himself, as well as other steroid users for the Hall of Fame in a tweet.
If David Ortiz is in the Hall of Fame, so should the others who used prohibited substances. Once again MLB makes a mess, speaking of hypocrisy.
There are many rumors that Big Papi used prohibited substances during his career, mainly due to the presumed positive he had in 2003 in an anonymous MLB test, along with other players such as Manny Ramírez, Iván Rodríguez and Barry Bonds, Clemens and Bland.
