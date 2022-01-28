Caribbean Series 2022 in Santo Domingo: what you need to know about the format, schedule and television broadcast

The 64th edition of the Caribbean Series begins on Friday at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium with the participation of the champions of the winter leagues of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, Colombia and the host.

The Dominican capital is once again the venue for the contest for the first time since 2016, the year in which the Mexican representation of the Mazatlán Deer won. The Dominicans seek to be crowned as locals for the first time since they did it in 2012. The Quisqueyans, represented this year by the Gigantes del Cibao, can win their third consecutive title, something that has not happened since the triple from 1997 to 1999.

The Dominican Republic has 21 crowns from the Caribbean tournament, followed by 16 from Puerto Rico, winning its last in 2018 by the Caguas Creoles, franchise back to the “Little World Series” for the second year in a row.

Mexico is third with nine; Cuba (not participating) fourth with eight; and Venezuela fifth with seven, the last title being in 2009 by the Tigres de Aragua. Panama returned to the competition in 2019 and won its second championship in its history at the Rod Carew Stadium in Panama City. Colombia is going for its third participation after debuting in San Juan 2020.

What is the format of the tournament?

Each of the six participating teams will play five games in the first round (one against each rival). The best four will advance to the semifinals to be played on Wednesday, February 2. And the winners will go on to play the championship on Thursday, February 3. In Puerto Rico, the matches will be seen on Wapa Deportes.

Friday January 28

Puerto Rico vs. Panama (10:00 a.m.)

Colombia vs. Venezuela

Dominican Republic vs. Mexico

Saturday January 29

Panama vs. Colombia

Mexico vs. Venezuela

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic (8:00 p.m.)

Sunday January 30

Colombia vs. Mexico

Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico (3:00 p.m.)

Panama vs. Dominican Republic

Monday, January 31

Venezuela vs. Panama

Mexico vs. Puerto Rico 3:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Colombia

Tuesday, February 1

Colombia vs. Puerto Rico (10:30 a.m.)

Panama vs. Mexico

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic

figures to look at

The Criollos have in their ranks the catcher Roberto “Bebo” Pérez, two-time Gold Glove in the American League and a new member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Roberto “Bebo” Pérez, Major League catcher, reinforces the Criollos. (Alexis Cedeno)

On the Giants’ side are Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna, plus veteran second baseman Robinson Canó and Houston Astros outfielder José Siri.

At Charros de Jalisco, former Astros closer Roberto Ozuna is part of the squad.

Puerto Rico in the last Caribbean Series

The Criollos de Caguas also represented the country in the last 2021 edition held in Mexico. They played 4-1 in the first round (2nd place) and then eliminated Tomateros de Culiacán 2-1 in the semifinals. And in the final they fell 4-1 to Águilas Cibaeñas.

Caguas in pursuit of the sixth Caribbean crown

In the history of the classic, the Criollos add five titles. Caguas was crowned champion in 1954, 1974, 1987, 2017 and 2018. Incidentally, it is the last Puerto Rican team with a title.

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic: classic rivalry

On Saturday, the Puerto Ricans and the Dominicans will meet for the 104th time in the history of the Caribbean Series. Dominican Republic leads the series 59-43 against Puerto Rico. The last time the Puerto Ricans defeated the Quisqueyanos was in the 2018 final in Guadalajara, Mexico, with the Criollos winning 9-4 against the Águilas Cibaeñas. Puerto Rico was crowned for the last time on Dominican soil in 2000 with the Cangrejeros de Santurce.