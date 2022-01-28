Carlo Costly and the nightmare that the Honduran National Team lives: “What will we be paying, my God?”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The former forward of the Honduran National Team, Carlo Costly, spoke on social networks about the new debacle of the Bicolor, losing again at home in the World Cup qualifying round (0-2) against Canada.
The catracha squad still does not know the victory in the Octagonal of the Concacaf towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, of nine games it has lost six, five consecutive, and adds only three draws.
Canada had not won in Honduras since 1985, in 2012 they lost 8-1 at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium and in that match Costly was dispatched with a triplet. Now, the maple leaf team took their revenge to leave the Hondurans further down.
“What will we be paying, my God? Honduras 0 vs. 2 Canada”, wrote ‘El Cocherito’, who received many comments from users, some criticizing Fenafuth’s management, others the players and coach Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez. They also reminded him of the day of the 8-1 win.
La Bicolor must now prepare to receive El Salvador on Sunday at the Olympic stadium. The Salvadorans are penultimate with six points. Honduras closes the triple FIFA date visiting the United States on Wednesday.