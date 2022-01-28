Carlos Beltrán and Francisco Rodríguez are listed for next year’s Hall of Fame

David Ortiz was already announced as a new member of the Hall of Fame, after receiving 77.9% of the votes. Now, the list of possible candidates who will opt for a place in Cooperstown in the next year has been announced. In this list, the names of Carlos Beltran, Francisco “El Kid” Rodriguez and openers JOhn Lackey and Matt Cain.

Of these ten names, Carlos Beltran, looks like a strong candidate to be in the hall of immortality. All this thanks to his extraordinary career in the majors. The boricua He played 20 seasons, managing to connect 2,725 hits, including 435 home runs and 1,587 RBIs.

But his numbers are not the only striking thing, but he also has in his record a Rookie of the Year Award, three Gold Gloves, a World Series ring and attended nine All-Star Games.

However, Beltrán has something that can work against him at the time of voting and that is the stealing of signs with the Houston Astros. Which the same player was involved and this accusation cost him his position as manager of the New York Mets.

It is because of that, The Writers Association could act very harshly with respect to whether they give Puerto Ricans their vote and even more so when they have the example of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemenswho were finally ruled out for steroid use.

Another Latin American who will seek to be exalted to cooperstown is Francisco “The Kid” Rodriguez, who had a huge career on the mound and this earned him to become one of the best closers today. The right-hander left a record of (52-53) and an ERA of 2.86.

But the most attractive thing was his 437 saves in his career, thus ranking fourth all-time. Plus, he holds the current record for most saves in a season with 62 in 2008 with the Anaheim Angels. Also, he has in his record a ring of World Series, six All-Star Games and two Reliever of the Year Awards.

However, like Beltrán, the Venezuelan has a negative point for his aspirations toThe Hall of Fame and it is that he has an accusation of domestic violence in his history, so this may subtract some votes from him in some of the ballots.

John Lackey, for his part, remained in Major League Baseball for more than a decade and during that time amazed each of the followers. The right-hander left a record of (188-147) with 2,294 prescribed batters and a 3.92 ERA.

Not forgetting that you have three World Series rings, was in a Stars game and he was an ERA leader in one of his seasons. Not bad for a shotgunner who was one of the most respectable arms in the last ten years with different teams.

Lastly, the other candidates for the Hall of Immortality are: Matt Cain (Pitcher), Bronson Arroyo (Pitcher), RA Dickey (Pitcher), Jered Weaver (Pitcher), Andre Eithier (Outfielder), Jacoby Ellsbury (Outfielder), Jason Werth (Outfielder), JJ Hardy (Infielder) and Jhonny Peralta (Infielder).

