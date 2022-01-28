Carlos “Muma” Fernández rescinds his contract with Venados FC from Mexico one month after his arrival

2022-01-27

the honduran Carlos “Muma” Fernandez has suffered a severe setback in Mexico and a month after having reached the Expansion League, has decided to terminate the contract with the Venados FC.

The drastic decision was made by one-sided shape on Wednesday after an internal problem with several teammates who disrespected him on Tuesday after the 2-2 draw against Pumas Tabasco being singled out and insulted, something he did not accept.

DIEZ learned that two players denigrated him with insults, something that Fernández did not like and was about to come to blows if it was not for the intervention of his teammates.

It is because of that “muma” decided to ask the leadership de Venados terminate the one-year contract he had signed and although the president of the club tried to convince him not to leave the team, he was unsuccessful and accepted the Honduran’s decision.

muma fernandez He had been presented on December 31 as a reinforcement for the Aztec team and on January 8 in his debut he achieved score the winning goal against Atlante.