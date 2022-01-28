Carlos ‘Muma’ Fernández terminated his contract with Venados FC due to racist insults from his teammates

Honduran soccer player Carlos ‘Muma’ Fernández has experienced a severe setback in Mexico and a month after arriving in the Liga Expansión he has decided to terminate his contract with Venados FC.

The drastic decision was made unilaterally on Wednesday after an internal problem with several teammates who disrespected him on Tuesday after the 2-2 draw against Pumas Tabasco where he was singled out and insulted, something he did not accept.

The player had a strong altercation with the former Mexican player Jorge ‘Chatón’ Enríquez who denigrated him with racist insults, something that Fernández did not like and was about to come to blows if not for the intervention of his teammates.