Carlos ‘Muma’ Fernández terminated his contract with Venados FC due to racist insults from his teammates

Yucatan, Mexico.
Honduran soccer player Carlos ‘Muma’ Fernández has experienced a severe setback in Mexico and a month after arriving in the Liga Expansión he has decided to terminate his contract with Venados FC.
The drastic decision was made unilaterally on Wednesday after an internal problem with several teammates who disrespected him on Tuesday after the 2-2 draw against Pumas Tabasco where he was singled out and insulted, something he did not accept.
The player had a strong altercation with the former Mexican player Jorge ‘Chatón’ Enríquez who denigrated him with racist insults, something that Fernández did not like and was about to come to blows if not for the intervention of his teammates.
That is why “Muma” decided to ask the leadership of Venados FC to terminate the contract, the president of the club tried to convince him not to leave the team, but he did not succeed and accepted the catracho’s decision.
‘Muma’ Fernández had been presented on December 31 as reinforcement for the Aztec team and on January 8 in his debut he managed to score the winning goal against Atlante.
Despite his good start, coach Carlos Gutiérrez decided to take him little by little by making him substitute as happened on Tuesday against Pumas where he entered at minute 74 when they were winning, however they ended up drawing and he was pointed out by two teammates and caused discussion in costumes.
Carlos Fernández will now travel to Honduras and hope to be able to sign with a club after this bad experience in Mexican soccer.