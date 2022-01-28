Carlos Salcido was one of the main promoters for the agreement between Chivas de Guadalajara and PSV

From last Tuesday, January 26 and for the next two years Chivas from Guadalajara and the PSV Eindhoven They established a link between clubs that will allow joint development for the training, exchange and growth of the soccer players of the future. In addition, there will also be a joint effort in which both institutions want to exploit their brand on a commercial level.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

Carlos Salcido He was one of the main -if not the most- intermediaries in communications between the two teams. Ambassador of the Dutch team in Mexico, and also with a past in their ranks, the also former player of the rojiblancos commented on what is coming IN this agreement that aspires to set a pattern in the support between clubs from the two continents.

“I want to see many kids in Europe, who live the experience, who value certain things. I am working for PSV all the time, they always consult me ​​about anything that comes up, anything in Mexico and we are in constant communication”commented the former defender in an interview with Universal Deportes.

Among the activities that will be carried out after the signing of this agreement, the exchange of players, technical staff and training techniques that help improve what is established in both teams stands out above the rest. For Salcido, this will be a great opportunity for Chivas players to have a close bridge to the old continent.

“Many positive things will be done, logically I will be one of the people who will be involved in this but watch out, working with PSV, not as part of Chivas but of PSV. I always talk to people from PSV, they raised it with me and they are the ones who talk about leadership issues, but in terms of orientation, the probability that everything will turn out well, they consult me ​​without hesitation and I saw the project as fruitful in all aspects for both parties”, he remarked.