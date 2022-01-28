Certainties of the Apple Glasses in The Applesphere Talks

This week we have had a very special chapter of The Applesfera Talks. Pedro Aznar and Julio César Muñoz have plunged into the nebula of Apple Glasses, as it is a product that is closer than ever. The abundance of rumors and their apparent contradictions they turn them into a mystery that must be unraveled.

Apple Glass or Apple Vision, the name matters little





The Macintosh. The iPod. iPhone. iPad. Apple Watch. Is Apple ready for the launch of its big new device yet? Apple Glasses, Apple Glass or even Apple Vision as rumored are closer than ever. And it is that beyond the rumours, there are certainties that allow us to understand what the company wants to do with them, what they will be like and what their purpose will be.

There is much to review, starting with the appearance of Google Glass nearly ten years ago. At that time, Phil Schiller already pronounced himself assuring that no normal person was ever going to use them. And reason was not lacking. A few years later, rumors began that Apple was working on smart glasses.





From there, the drip of alleged leaks of Apple glasses has been constant. To the point that even Prosser leaked the appearance of Apple glasses, price and operation.

The truth is that there have always been two kinds of rumours: over traditional goggles and a helmet, much more powerful. In fact, it has been said about this helmet that it will carry a 96W charger, which will give us an idea of ​​its power. Many things to put order, where we hope you will find it here.

