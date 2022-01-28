Channel GOL CARACOL LIVE watch match Colombia vs Peru online broadcast via Caracol TV, América Channel 4 and Movistar Deportes online of the match for Qualifiers Qatar 2022 | Colombia with | SPORT-TOTAL

See broadcast via Snail gol the Conmebol qualification for the 2022 Soccer World Cup . The Colombia selection faces the Peruvian National Team live for him match valid on the 15th date Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla and you can follow it minute by minute from Trade .

Those led by Reinaldo Rueda will seek to add three points as a local and thus be able to secure their ticket to the next World Cup event. Meanwhile, the Inca team could cause a surprise after the good performances it held the previous year after defeating Bolivia in Lima and Venezuela in Caracas.

Colombia – Peru: match line-ups

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Renato Tapia, Sergio Peña, Yoshimar Yotún; André Carrillo, Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula.

Colombia: David Ospina; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado; Dávinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Rafael Santos Borré and Radamel Falcao.

Canal GOL CARACOL transmits Colombia vs. peru online

Peru You will not be able to count on some of your usual starters for the match against Colombia in the city of Barranquilla, valid for date 15 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

These players are in the defensive zone. Two of them will miss the game due to the accumulation of yellow cards: Luis Advíncula and Miguel Trauco, Gareca’s sides. But they will be able to face Ecuador next Tuesday.

In the match against Panama, the national team’s starting defender Christian Ramos was beaten and could miss the match against Colombia. He has not yet been confirmed as sick and he said that apparently it is nothing serious that he has. Replacing him may be Zambrano, Miguel Araujo and Renzo Garcés.

WHAT STEFAN MEDINA SAID AT A PRESS CONFERENCE

“We are going to work today with the whole team, that is very important. Surely today we will go into depth about what will be the planning of the match against Peru. Hopefully we can take advantage of these training sessions. I tell people to keep trusting, to tell us supporting. The party that is lived in this city is very important for us”, he indicated.

“It is important to have confidence in who we are, in the discipline we have on the field of play. Trusting the team and the teammate will be what leads us to achieve the three points. Peru has important players who play in elite leagues. They like to play well, they have a strong midfield and forwards with a lot of experience and speed. We trust us,” he noted.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME COLOMBIA LOST TO PERU AT HOME

The last triumph of the Blanquirroja in Barranquilla was in 1997 with a goal by José Pereda. Peru played the Qualifiers with a view to the 1998 World Cup in France, and despite the fact that the match was very difficult, Juan Carlos Oblitas’s boys took to the field in search of victory.

The goal play occurred in the 17th minute, when Roger Serrano took advantage of a clearance by goalkeeper Faryd Mondragón and touched it first to José “Chino” Pereda, who connected a powerful right hand that the Colombian goalkeeper could not stop. The Colombian National Team suffered a defeat that caused problems within the team and even the coach Hernán Darío Gómez made his position available.