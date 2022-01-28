Chile vs. Argentina (1-2): Goals | La Roja, in intensive care

Midtime Editorial

Argentina, without Leo Messi and enduring in a good way the altitude of Calama, defeated 2-1 chili, who was left with one foot out of the Qatar-2022 World Cup in the match played this Thursday for the South American qualifier.

La Albiceleste, already classified to qatar, achieved the victory thanks to the goals of the forwards Angel Di Maria at 10 minutes and Lautaro Martinez (34), while Chile scored through the attacker Ben Breretton (twenty-one).

With a great performance by Say Maria who took responsibility for managing the team in the absence of Messi, Argentina He had a correct performance.

​The pampera squad hardly suffered the 2,400 meters of altitude of Calama, controlling the game with power and a good touch on the ball, and defending with neatness when the physique of the Argentines was affected, already in the final stretch of the game.

For chili It was a presentation to be forgotten, without depth or order, very necessary to achieve a victory that was urgent to still have hopes of arrive in qatar, but three games from the end of the World Cup, the die seems cast for the Red.

The next Tuesday, Argentina will receive Colombia, while chili will play its last options in the 3,600 meters of altitude of La Paz where it will face bolivia.

