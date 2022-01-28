Chile vs. Argentina: Rodrigo De Paul and the bitter experiences they lived in Calama: “We had no water” | NCZD | INTERNATIONAL

Since arriving in Chile, the Argentine team went through uncomfortable moments and the players shared it on social networks. Problems at the airport, at the concentration hotel and the conditions in Calama. For more details and after winning 1-2, Rodrigo De Paul recounted everything that happened before jumping onto the pitch at the Zorros del Desierto stadium.

“I think things could have been done differently. We had to spend almost three hours at the airport, without letting us go to the bathroom, making us drop our bags after two and a half hours of travel. We try to put the best predisposition “, revealed the Albiceleste and Atlético de Madrid midfielder at a press conference.

When the staff imagined that the inconveniences were going to end on arrival, they were wrong because the terrible experiences continued in the lodging where they had to spend the night. Thus, De Paul said that they suffocated due to the heat, there was noise in the vicinity, so they did not rest properly.

“We arrived at the hotel, in the rooms it was between 30 and 32 degrees, the air conditioners were not working, we had to open the window to sleep, when we opened the window there were sirens. People couldn’t sleep well. Today we got up, we had no water”, revealed the midfielder of the Argentine team.

“I’m not saying if it’s right or wrong. That will have to be analyzed by the people, those who want to give their opinion. I say as Argentine, as player and representative of the national team that each team, national team that comes to our country, we have to make them feel in the best possible way and win and make us respect where it is worth it on the field “, Held.

After everything he has experienced, De Paul believes that the journey through Chile will leave a positive lesson for the members of the Albiceleste. “As a group we have to take the dimension of the match that we get ahead, which will make us grow a lot on a mental level”, said the midfielder of the national team.

“The mentality is very important, today you could think that the team was relaxed because it is already in the World Cup and we showed once again that we are hungry and that when we put on the national team shirt, representing it in the best way is not winning, but to give 110 percent and today the team did it again despite all the difficulties: the height, the great rival and I am happy with how this team reacts to adversity “, Hill.