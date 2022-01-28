China breaks the silence and takes a stand against the United States on the tensions with Ukraine

WASHINGTON.- Taking Russia’s security concerns regarding the Ukraine crisis “seriously.” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi asked the United States for this, and incidentally demanded that the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken “stop interfering” in the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics and “stop playing with fire” on the issue of Taiwan. With this, China, for the first time during the tensions, declares its position and shows itself aligned with Moscow.

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kiev, Ukraine, on January 22, 2022. Sean Gallup – Getty Images Europe

“Russia’s reasonable security concerns must be taken seriously and resolved”Chinese Minister Wang Yi said in a statement, further saying that “regional security cannot be guaranteed by the strengthening or even expansion of military blocs.” Statements that come precisely after Russia coldly welcomed the rejection of NATO and the United States regarding its demands regarding the crisis, among which are: the end of the policy of expanding the transatlantic alliance towards the old Soviet zone of influence and the military withdrawal to the positions of 1997.

From left to right, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin pose for a photo before the meeting between Russia and NATO at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

The Chinese intervention occurs while tension builds on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where the Kremlin already has thousands of troops, which makes the West and Ukraine itself fear an invasion, something that has been denied by Russia. .

“All parties should completely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations”, Yi insisted, but his North American counterpart warned, through his spokesman Ned Price, that “the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and agreed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way to proceed.”

FILE – A worker uses machinery to remove snow from a Winter Olympics decoration at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on January 20, 2022 (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Although Chinese Minister Wang Yi’s statements were focused on the situation in China and Ukraine, took the opportunity to send warnings to the United States due to its position regarding the Olympic Games that will take place in Beijing. The Americans and other allied countries have enacted a diplomatic boycott, accusing China of violating human rights, particularly its crackdown on the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region.

The lights of hope in Ukraine

The meetings add up and continue. During the last few days, the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelensky, He affirmed that the conversations have been “constructive”, after having held a dialogue with Moscow with the intermediation of Russia and Germany. On your side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, despite regretting that the United States and NATO did not consider his demands, left the door open for dialogue: “There is a reaction that allows to hope the beginning of a serious discussion on secondary questions”, said the Russian official.

Pigeons fly in front of the Russian Extermination Ministry in Moscow on January 26, 2022. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he and other officials will advise President Vladimir Putin on measures to be taken after receiving Washington and NATO’s response to the claims. Russians. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

In any case, the United States via Antony Blinken noted that he had proposed “a serious diplomatic channel if Russia wishes it”, in the face of the nation’s fear that Moscow will indeed invade Ukraine.

