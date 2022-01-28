China Has Created a State-Owned NFT Platform After Outlawing Crypto

China has announced the launch of a non-fungible token (NFT) platform controlled by the State-run Blockchain Services Network. In it, companies in that country will be able to mint and manage their own NFTs under government control, according to the South China Morning Post. With this measure, the Asians seek to take a slice of the emerging market for digital assets under their own rules, months after mining and cryptocurrency transactions were declared illegal in their territory.

Likewise, decentralized blockchains are also illegal in China, where the government requires any internet platform to verify the identity of users, they explain, to allow authorities to intervene in the event that they commit illicit activities.

The technology yes, the system no. Therefore, what China was not convinced about cryptocurrencies is the decentralized system they use, regardless of any state regulation, but they consider that the technology they use will be very useful. Thus, although NFTs are currently used primarily to authenticate digital works of art, the Chinese government plans to use them in the future for bureaucratic issues, such as managing public document accreditations.

on the hunt for bitcoin. China is not the only country in which the mining and exchange of cryptocurrencies is prohibited, but it is, without a doubt, the most relevant of them all. At least for the moment. And it is that a good number of States, as well as the European Union as a whole, already plan prohibitions or restrictions for crypto assets.

Thus, the Central Bank of Russia proposed a few days ago to ban mining and the use of cryptocurrencies in its territory alleging environmental and security reasons (due to the link of these assets with criminal gangs), and India announced a few months ago that it was preparing a law for the same purpose and for similar reasons.

In Europe there is debate. In the Old Continent, for its part, there are voices that have also called for cryptocurrency mining to be prohibited, although there has been no talk of outlawing its use. The vice president of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said last week in the Financial Times that cryptocurrency mining in community territory consumes a large amount of electricity, which is a major problem in the middle of the world. of the energy crisis that the EU is going through, and a negative impact on the environment that endangers the climate objectives established in the Paris Agreement.

Brussels, for the moment, is choosing to try to regulate crypto assets, although the rule it has prepared for this will not come into force until at least 2024. Given this considerable delay, several member countries, including Spain, have opted to develop its own regulation in this regard. France, Germany and Luxembourg, for example, are already working on a regulatory framework to control them. Portugal has also chosen to introduce advantageous taxation to attract companies in the sector.

Spain. In our country, the exchange of cryptocurrencies has been regulated by the new Anti-Fraud Law, which establishes that companies that manage cryptocurrencies must report the different balances, the identity of the holders of each balance, the price and the date of the operation, as well as the address data and tax identification of the company.

People who have obtained benefits from the sale of these digital assets have to include the operation in the income statement as a capital gain, which will be taxed with taxes that range between 19 and 26% of what is obtained.

El Salvador, failed experiment. Of all the countries that have decided to regulate cryptocurrencies in some way, El Salvador has been the one that has attracted the most attention, since since last September it established that bitcoin was legal tender. A measure that seems not to have been as beneficial as they had proposed.

And it is that the collapse of the value of bitcoin would have caused the Salvadoran public coffers to have lost about 22 million dollars in a few months, which has caused the already damaged financial credibility of the Central American country to look even more resentful, according to ABC reports. . So much so that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to eliminate bitcoin as legal tender in his territory.

Prohibition or taxes. or both. In this way, the different governments that have decided to get their hands on crypto assets seem to opt more for the option of regulating them to get some kind of benefit, mainly through taxes. Except for those, like Russia or India, who consider that it is too dark and volatile a market to control. China is the only one that, for the moment, has opted for an intermediate solution: take advantage of this technology and profit from it, but only when it can completely dominate it with the mechanisms of the State.