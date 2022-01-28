Chiquis Rivera caresses her bust at the premiere of “I want to wake up with someone”

The Mexican regional singer, Chiquis Rivera, the temperature of social networks rose again. This time, Jenni Rivera’s daughter lay in bed and wrapped in sheets She showed a bit of her curves but above all she caressed her bust while wearing a white top. This made her fans not hesitate to send her messages, many of them even risqué.

“Daughter, now you raffled it off”, “In bed, Chiquis Rivera is even sexier”, “I love you shorty”, “As sexy as her mother”, “Come to Mexico to see you up close”, “In white, lights like an angel just fell from heaven”, were part of the compliments and flowers that were thrown at Chiquis Rivera on her Instagram account in the publication where she appears caressing her body and presenting his most recent material, the version of the song made popular by Daniela Romo, “I want to wake up with someone”.

But Chiquis Rivera walk like the singers of the urban genre, getting hit after hit. a few days ago too premiered the video clip of her song ” Así se Baila ” with Thalía and her dear friend Becky G, to whom he would have recently confessed that he is not looking for a baby, but that he has stopped taking care of himself. In other words, it is possible that at any moment she surprises his fans by saying that she is waiting sweetly.

For almost a year, Chiquis Rivera has a relationship with the photographer and audiovisual director, Emilio Sánchez, who is also in charge of this recent video “I want to wake up with someone”. Together they have shared professional moments and achievements of both and he is always shown by her side accompanying her in every step she takes.

