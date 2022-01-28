Chiquis Rivera reveals that she suffered from depression after losing her pregnancy

Mezcaliente

The singer Chiquis Rivera is in a very good moment of her life. In addition to enjoying her professional successes, the 36-year-old artist lives a happy relationship with the photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she declares herself totally in love.

However, the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera still does not forget the baby she lost when she was 19 years old.

During the broadcast of her podcast Chiquis and Chill, the artist revealed that it was very hard to have suffered a miscarriage and that she fell into a depression.

“I don’t know why, but in my mind I felt like I was a girl. We call her Genesis and for two years we celebrate her birthday, ”said Chiquis about the pregnancy she lost when she was 19 years old. “It was with my second boyfriend, called Héctor, I was with him for four years,” she added.

According to the singer’s story, when she found out she was pregnant, she felt very scared, but together with her boyfriend they decided to have the baby. “I was going down the stairs with a basket of clothes and I fell very hard. About four days later I started to bleed profusely and felt a lot of pain. In my next period I felt a lot of pain and I went to the doctor, they told me that the fall could be related to the loss, “he explained.

“He and I were very sad. We call the baby girl in heaven Genesis. Even though I wasn’t ready to have a baby, I loved my boyfriend and was already getting ready to have the baby. When I had the loss I fell into depression. I felt there was something wrong with my body.”

Chiquis affirmed that her pregnancy was due to having unprotected sexual intercourse, and that the experience of suffering a loss was so hard, that she could not have intercourse for a long time, and when she was better, she began to use protection. “I was very afraid of getting pregnant again, because the whole process was very painful,” she said.

The interpreter of “Anyone” motivated women who are going through a similar situation to seek help. “I did not tell my mother, because it scared me, I always sought her approval and I did not want to disappoint her (…) but it is necessary to talk about it, perhaps not to a family member, but to get those feelings out. The only person I told about my family was my aunt Brenda and she was very good to me, “he stressed.

Regarding what happened to her partner at the time, Chiquis pointed out that he was the first man who asked her to marry him. “I canceled the wedding three months before because I was not ready to leave the nest, to leave my family, and I think that broke her heart (…) we haven’t talked for years, but I am very grateful for that relationship, because I learned much. Today he is married to a wonderful woman and has three children.”

Regarding a future motherhood, the artist pointed out that she currently does not use contraceptive methods and that she will soon freeze her eggs. “I think that whatever has to happen should happen, I’m not taking care of myself. Before I didn’t want to have children because ever since I remember I’ve been raising children, I raised my brother Johnny, when he was 6 months old my mother told me “Here, here is your child, I have to go back to work. I also took care of my sister Jenicka, and I’m happy I did.”