Chivas confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in the first team

The rojiblancos already have three cases after Jesús Sánchez has still not been discharged after having tested positive in recent days.

Blessed FIFA Date… Chivas de Guadalajara confirmed two more cases of positives for COVID-19 in the first team. This was reported by the rojiblanco club itself through its social networks after the results of the latest tests. According to exclusive information from Mediotiempo, Jesús Angulo and Cristian Calderón are the two footballers affected.

“The Chivas Sports Science Directorate reports that control tests were carried out for the detection of COVID this Thursday morning prior to the team’s training at the Verde Valle facilities, which yielded two positive cases within the campus”, reads part of the statement.

“Those involved were immediately isolated and are already receiving due medical follow-up in accordance with the health protocol established by Chivas and Liga MX.”, close the document. Always and according to information from Mediotiempo, the club nurses were the ones who confirmed the identity of the players.

To those of ‘Canelo’ and ‘Chicote’ is added that of Jesus Sanchez, who also tested positive a few days ago and has not yet been discharged to rejoin the rest of his teammates. Otherwise, it is Antonio Briseno, a defender who also tested positive for COVID-19 but is already training alongside the squad.

Chivas, on the other hand, will return to action next Saturday, February 5 at the Date 4 against FC Juárez.