Christian Martinoli hints at TUDN and makes it ‘tremble’

Aztec TV could not transmit Mexico’s victory over Jamaica this Thursday, so the duel could only be seen in Mexico by TUDN, a television station that prior to the crash was involved in the controversy over the supposed resignation of his chronicler Paco Villa, because apparently they forced him to apologize to the director of America Santiago Baths.

Well, once the meeting of the Tri before the Jamaicans, Christian Martinoli released a couple of posts on his Twitter that they made their television rivals tremble, because in the first he wrote.

“Except the result, everything else a disaster“, threw the communicator of Aztec TV, who prior to the duel also he had already ironized in his networks with the controversy between Paco Villa Y TUDN.

But the thing did not stop there, but moments later, Christian Martinoli released another post, which is a picture of you TV Azteca will broadcast the match between Mexico and Costa Rica next Sunday, so on this occasion TUDN will have a competitor for the rating.

“See you on Sunday for Azteca 7“, public Martinoli, who in the promotional image of the party, is accompanied by Carlos Guerrero, Jorge Campo, Ines Sainz, Luis Garcia, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” Y David Medrano.

