Colombia vs Peru: Falcao García analyzes the lack of a goal for Colombia in the Qualifiers | Colombia selection

There are a few hours left for the key moment of the Colombia selection in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, the duel against Peru in Barranquilla that will tell, among other things, what Reinaldo Rueda’s team is made for.

And that harsh reality, a mission: make a blessed goal! The celebration now takes on a feat, after 5 games they are scoring. Anxiety creeps in.

Why does it cost so much? falcao, Colombia’s historic scorer with 35 goals, has all the authority to analyze it. The nostalgia of seeing national strikers scoring frequently for their clubs but not wearing the yellow jersey is a matter that is not easy to understand in the country. Why happens?

“Today football is very physical, it is very tactical.or. Today you study all the game features. In a Selection you don’t have time to carry out exhaustive and continuous work: it’s three, four days, maximum. You cannot do a demanding job, you come from schedule changes, from trips, you see each other every two, three months. You cannot review some concepts like in a club every day, there you know what your partner is going to do, the movements; in the National Team it is very complicated”, said the attacker in a chat with the journalist Johana Moreno, from DirecTV Sports.

“I dream of being able to be in Qatar, but first we have to get the ticket. We have to do our homework, first the matches against Peru and Argentina. All the remaining matches are four finals and I visualize what is going to happen this week. Peru It will be complicated and we must become strong at home, with the joy of the people, with that good energy that they always send us, knowing how to interpret the game and the match, things, if God allows it, will turn out well for us and we will to win,” he added.

Falcao vindicates the figure of the ‘number 10′, which may be in disuse in the world but not here: “In our football culture we have always played with ’10’ and children have dreamed of being ’10’. Football has evolved and asks and demands other things, but we must not give up our roots and the way we interpret the game”.

Trusting that can make a big difference. Talent doesn’t lie. That’s what Colombia needs to believe in!