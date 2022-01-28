Colombia vs Peru match preview probable line-ups Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 | Colombia selection

Came the day. This Friday one of the most important duels of the Colombian National Team in recent times will be played in Barranquilla. The duel against Peru clarifies the panorama: they are still alive in the fight to qualify for the World Cup or the illusion is extinguished.

Coffee growers and Incas will meet at the Metropolitano starting at 4 pm

After five consecutive draws in the South American tie and the same number of games without scoring a goal, the Tricolor receives Peru with the obligation to win. For this, Reinaldo Rueda will have his best pieces available.

The “old guard” like David Ospina, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, James Rodríguez and Falcao are more than firm, as well as those who little by little get fully into the place of being indispensable (Luis Díaz, Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez).

Two generations moving forward with a common goal: the world championship in Qatar.

In front will be a team that comes from less to more and will seek to take even one point from their visit to the capital of the Atlantic. The difficulty is high, not only because of the infernal Barranquilla schedule but also because of sensitive casualties. Leaders like Advíncula and Trauco, both starting full-backs, will see the duel from the outside.

​

​The latter is perhaps the best news for Rueda, who will have to exploit the fragility of his rival on the wings and from there break a Peruvian squad that will surely be solid in defense. The key will be not to repeat the mistake of past duels officiating at home: despair in front of goal.

If it is not the collective game, the key may be in the individualities. From Diaz’s devilish dribbling, through James’ genius, to Mina’s aerial potential. There is where to choose.

The Colombian victory will not only fill a group that has been reeling in the Qualifiers with confidence, but it could also break the standings taking into account the results seen on Thursday. With 20 points they would settle in fourth place, leaving Peru with 17 and Chile with 16 relegated. From now on the fight would be with Uruguay (19) so as not to go to the playoffs.

Clear accounts, served table.

Likely lineups

Colombia: David Ospina; Johan Mojica, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez, Daniel Muñoz; Matheus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios, Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado; Falcao.

Trainer: Reinaldo Rueda.

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Renato Tapia, Sergio Peña, Yoshimar Yotún; Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.

Trainer: Ricardo Gareca.

Stadium: Metropolitan of Barranquilla.

Hour: 4 p.m.

Channel: TV snail.