Colombians: Fernando Gago supported the signing of Edwin Cardona to Racing | Colombians Abroad

It is no secret to anyone that the signing of Edwin Cardona to Racing has brought different controversies in the Argentine press, taking into account the different acts he had in Colombia during his stay at Boca Juniors last season.

In conversations with the program F12 of ESPN Argentina, Cardona’s former teammate and now coach, Fernando Gago, clarified the reason why he requested the signing of the Colombian midfielder to Racing.

“I have known Edwin since we were in Boca, I know what he can give as a player, he is someone who can make a difference in a game, on a still ball.”

He also confirmed that the talks with the steering wheel were key, prior to his signing with the Argentine team in order to finalize his relationship.

“I believe in the soccer player and when I spoke with him the first time, I noticed that he was enthusiastic, very eager, and as I listened to him, that convinced me and, above all, how the conversations for his connection took place.”

Similarly, he reported the physical condition of the player, who continues to work to reach 100% at the start of the season.

“I see Edwin doing well, the last practice he completed all the minutes of soccer that I thought he was not going to make it, he is getting well physically but he is still lacking, we are taking him so that he arrives well at the start of the championship,” added Gago.

Racing’s debut is next February 13 at home against Gimnasia.

This was Fernando Gago’s talk with ESPN’s F12 program.