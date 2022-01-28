Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: matches and dates

Gerardo Martino: the lost games are left behind 1:06

(CNN Spanish) — With Canada as the surprise leader, the Concacaf teams resume the pulse of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup starting this Thursday, in a triple date of the octagonal final that will put white on black the possibilities of several teams.

Matchday 9 will be played this Thursday and the Canadians, who have 16 units, will have a good chance of adding 3 key points in their dream of playing in a World Cup for the second time, after their presence in Mexico 1986. Those led by the British John Herdman They will visit bottom team Honduras, which only has 3 points as a result of three draws.

The escort, the United States (15 points) also has, a priori, an accessible match, since they will host El Salvador, next to last in the standings with only 6 units.

Mexico (14 points) is third in the standings and the last Concacaf team to qualify directly for Qatar. Those led by “Tata” Martino had a bad end to the year and will seek to recompose themselves to regain momentum in their World Cup career. This Thursday they will visit Kingston to face Jamaica, who with 7 points urgently need to add three to maintain any chance of qualifying.

The last match of this Thursday’s qualifiers will be the one between Costa Rica (9 points) and Panama (14), a team that equals Mexico in points, but is below it by goal difference and would be obtaining a place in the playoffs. .

The Concacaf qualifiers will continue this Sunday with matchday 10, in which the match between Canada and the United States stands out, while the triple date will close next Wednesday, February 2, with four other matches, among which the one that Mexico and Panama will dispute.

Matches and time of day 9 of the Concacaf qualifiers

Thursday, January 27

Jamaica vs. Mexico 7:00 p.m. ET

United States vs. El Salvador 7:00 p.m. (ET time)

Honduras vs Canada 20:05 (ET time)

Costa Rica vs Panama 21:05 (ET time)

Matches and time of day 10 of Concacaf

Sunday January 30

Canada vs. United States 3:05 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Costa Rica 6:00 p.m. (ET time)

Panama vs Jamaica 18:00 (ET time)

Honduras vs. El Salvador 7:05 p.m. (ET time)

Matches and time of day 11 of Concacaf

Wednesday, February 2

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica 7:00 p.m. (ET time)

United States vs. Honduras 7:30 p.m. (ET time)

El Salvador vs Canada 21:00 (ET time)

Mexico vs Panama 22:00 (ET time)