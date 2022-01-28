CONCACAF Qualifying for Qatar 2022: when to play, times and where to watch the matches | Canada | Mexico | United States | NCZD | DTBN | TDEX | SPORT-TOTAL

Last day of the CONCACAF Qualifying It closed with great matches that now fill football fans with expectations. The Mexico national team was the country that was affected since it lost to Canada and his leadership was taken away by the United States. For this reason, soccer critics point out that the Panamanian National Team could surprise Costa Rica and in this way they would displace the ‘charros’.

In that sense, the Costa Ricans take next Thursday’s game at home against the Panamanians as a final in the tie heading to Qatar World Cup 2022 which must win whatever it takes to stay in the fight for classification.

Mexico needs to add three in the next qualifying dates (Instagram / Mexican National Team)

“It is a game to win yes or yes. We know what this party represents for us and for the country and that is how we are working on it. We are mentally positive, willing to follow the teacher’s instructions, ”declared defender Kendall Waston in a virtual press conference on Monday.

Thursday, January 27, 2022

United States vs. El Salvador at Lower Field at 6:30 p.m.

Jamaica vs. Mexico at the National Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Honduras vs. Canada at the Olympic Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Panama at the National Stadium at 8:05 p.m.

Sunday January 30, 2022

Canada vs. United States at Tim Horton Field at 3:05 p.m.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica at Estadio Azteca at 5:00 p.m.

Panama vs. Jamaica at Rommel Fernández Stadium at 5:05 p.m.

Honduras vs. El Salvador at the Olympic Stadium at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica at the National Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Mexico vs. Panama at Estadio Azteca at 7:00 p.m.

United States vs. Honduras at Allianz Field at 7:30 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Canada at Estadio Cuscatlán at 8:00 p.m.

On the other hand, Gerardo Martino , Mexican coach, began the concentration with 26 of the 30 players he chose, waiting for the incorporation of Edson Álvarez, from the Dutch Ajax; Hirving Lozano, from Italian Napoli; Erick Gutiérrez, from the Dutch PSV, and Gerardo Arteaga, from the Belgian Genk.

Martino met with his coaches for the first time this year with the goal of preparing them to visit Jamaica on Thursday and receive Costa Rica on Sunday and Panama on February 2 at the Azteca stadium, in the continuation of the qualifying rounds. from Concacaf to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mexico played duels in the qualifying round for the last time in November, when they lost 2-0 to the United States and 2-1 to Canada, results that sent them to third place in the standings with 14 points, the same as Panama, fourth, which It has worse goal difference.