Concacaf Qualifying: This is how the Octagonal standings go

The Mexican selection was putting his ticket to Qatar 2022 in serious predicament, but after all won an important victory against the Jamaican national team, a victory that the remains among the top positions in the Octagonal of Concacaf.

With the victory in Kingston, those directed by Tata Martino they assured to stay at least this day in third place. In the event that Panama defeats Costa Rica, they will tie on points with Tricolor, who have a better goal difference.

at minute 80 of the match against Jamaica, Mexico was losing by the minimum and surely would have lost third place, last site that grants direct ticket to the world cup.

Canada close the day and in case of winning, would take hold in the first place, but would be separated from Mexico by two points, a distance What is it reachable, so the dramatic victory in Jamaica is worth twice as much. United States is second with just one point of difference over the Tri.

The next Sunday, Gerardo Martino’s team will do the honors to Costa Rica, a team that is not doing well in the Octagonal and that are very far from reaching a place for Qatar 2022.

How many tickets does Concacaf grant for Qatar 2022?

The final Octagonal of Concacaf, in which Mexico is in third place, grants three direct passes to the World Cup of Qatar 2022. The fourth place will have to play a Repechage against a team from Oceania.

for now, Panama would be the country that would dispute the Repechage, although Mexico will have to add three to three in their next games if they don’t want the history of 2014 to repeat itself, when they had to play the pass to Brazil against New Zealand.