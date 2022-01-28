CONFIRMED: Catherine Fulop will be the new member of the ‘Red Talent’ jury

TVN confirms Catherine Fulop as jury of “Red Talent”

Catherine Fulop / TVN Press

Catherine Fulop He is a recognized figure in our country not only for the TV series he starred in, but also for his indisputable talent.

Now, the Venezuelan-Argentine actress, model and television presenter returns to chili to join as a jury “Red Talent” in TVN, where he will join Luis Jara, who was recently confirmed in that role.

Catherine Fulop / TVN Press

“We are pleased to be able to count on Catherine Fulop’s sympathy, versatility, talent without borders and experience in the world of international entertainment. We are already waiting for her to take on this great challenge that also brings a diversity of perspective to the Red Talent jury. We are sure that you will be surprised by the enormous talent that exists in our country”, comments the Programming Director of TVN, Elizabeth Rodriguez.

With this confirmation, the return of the public television talent space is getting closer and closer, which will have, in its 2022 version, a complete and innovative artistic and conceptual turn: There is no age limit to participate and the disciplines in competition are expanded, adding to singing and dancing, other talents such as group presentations, acrobatics, humor, musicians and variety shows.

Also during the month of January, “Red Talent”, which will be driven by Raphael Araneda Y Mary Louise Godoy, carried out successful massive castings throughout the country that confirmed the convening power of the program.