“Coolest Vehicle I’ve Ever Seen”: Popular Podcast Host Joe Rogan Posts New Cybertruck Photos

Tesla’s CEO indicated that the futuristic truck will “hopefully” hit the market only in 2023.

The popular American podcast host Joe Rogan has been one of the first people, apart from Tesla staff and managers, to get up close to the new prototype of the Cybertruck electric van, and has shared his impressions of the vehicle on social networks. .

“Cybertruck is the coolest vehicle that I have seen in my life,” Joe wrote on his Instagram account, where he posted a series of images of that truck from different angles. It is “incredibly attractive in real life, and it’s like a giant leap into the future,” he added.

According to the Electrek portal, the images would have been taken at the facilities of the new Gigafactory plant that the company of Elon Musk, a friend of Rogan, is building near Austin, Texas.

This week, Musk took a ride aboard the latest truck prototype by the facilities of the aforementioned gigafactory, and described it as “incredible”.

the cybertruck was presented in 2019, and initially Tesla announced that it would reach the market at the end of 2021. However, as time went by, the company has been delaying the date of the possible launch. And this week Musk indicated that, due to the supply chain problems“hopefully”, would hit the market only in 2023.

