Cubacel Promotion “Double the BALANCE of your recharge”

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa), announces its new promotion from January 28 to February 3, 2022, Cubacel will carry out an International Recharge promotion “Double the BALANCE of your recharge”.

Customers who receive an international recharge – equal to or greater than 500.00 CUP and up to 1,250.00 CUP – will have the possibility of having the money recharged doubled in their main balance. The main balance maintains its validity period of 330 days from the receipt of the recharge.

For example: International recharge equivalent to 700.00 CUP will receive 1400 CUP in your main balance.

🥁 #Promotion International Mobile RECHARGE from February 28 to 3.

➡️ “DUPLICATE the BALANCE of your RECHARGE” 🥳🥳

📢 If you receive 📲 a recharge between 500 and 1250 CUP, receive in your MAIN BALANCE, DOUBLE the amount recharged.

😉 Communicate however you want! 👏#CubacelOnline pic.twitter.com/uslWFSMSjz — Cubacel (@Cubacel_ETECSA) January 26, 2022

The basic details of this promotion are described below.:

– The amount of the recharge must be from 500.00 CUP for this offer to be valid. Below 500.00 CUP and above 1250.00 CUP this promotion will not apply.

– The main amount of the recharge maintains the established validity period (330 days).

– A client can receive several top-ups in this promotional period and this balance is accumulated in the main balance.

– With the balance received in the promotion, the client will be able to carry out all the approved actions: national and international calls, purchase of bags, packages, Data plans, Minutes and SMS, he will be able to make transfers, activate the Amigo plan.

– A client can make multiple top-ups, as long as they do not exceed the maximum amount established for their main account and for the bonuses.

No. Parameter Maximum limit

1 main account 500,000 CUP

2 Bonus money 500,000 CUP

3 Minute bonus 8,575 Min (514,500 seconds)

4 SMS Bonus 33,335 SMS

As long as this condition is fulfilled, you will be able to recharge and receive the sum of the main balance. If you exceed these figures, you will not be able to continue recharging.

– After a top-up has been made during the promotion, the user receives a notification with the following text: “You received a top-up of XXXX.XX CUP. Transaction YYYYYYY. By promotion Double your balance, you have XXXX.XX CUP”.

– The client will receive a time threshold SMS when there are a few days left before the expiration date of the bonus.

– Balance inquiries are made through *222# and are free of charge for the customer.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X LicenseType: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author(s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/